Did your train time change? Metra's adjusting some schedules

So many riders piled onto BNSF and Union Pacific Northwest trains Metra added this summer, the railroad will continue the pilot program this fall.

That's just one of multiple tweaks the agency is instituting, including some new schedules going into effect Sept. 3.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

For example on the BNSF Line, Metra is adding new final stops for two outbound rush-hour trains to accommodate customers' requests.

And on the UP West Line, rider can expect adjustments to off-peak timetables as a result of Metra installing Positive Train Control, a new braking system that stops trains automatically when a crash appears imminent.

Meanwhile, success with 16 new trains introduced Saturdays and Sundays on the UP Northwest Line and four extra trains debuting weekends on the BNSF has led the agency to keep the pilot project going "until further notice."

"On the BNSF Line, we saw an average increase in riders of 8% on Saturdays, and an average increase of 20.5% on Sundays," spokesman Mike Gillis said. "On the UP Northwest Line, we saw an average increase in riders of 33% on Saturdays in 2019 vs. 2018, and an average increase of 16% on Sundays.

"We didn't survey customers using the added trains, but it's safe to assume they were mostly using them for leisure trips into the city."

Surveys on weekend usage in May showed 53% of customers took trains for entertainment/recreation, 27% for visiting friends and family, 17% for work, and 3% for education.

Here are more details on some upcoming schedule revisions, effective Sept. 3. To learn more, go to metrarail.com.

• On the BNSF Line, Train 1255 that leaves Union Station at 4:50 p.m. will finish in Aurora at 6 p.m. Likewise, Train 1375 that leaves Chicago at 4:53 will end at Hinsdale at 5:30 p.m. And, Trains 1281, 1295 and 1297 that depart Union Station in the evening, and Train 1294 that arrives in Chicago at night, will have run times adjusted.

• On the UP Northwest Line, Metra is updating weekend train numbers to ensure consistency.

• On the UP West, schedules of 11 trains are being tweaked to accommodate Positive Train Control. Those are Trains 44, 48, 50, 52 and 54 departing Elburn; Train 60 from Elmhurst; and Trains 25, 29, 31, 33, and 35 leaving from Ogilvie Transportation Center.