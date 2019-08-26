 

Did your train time change? Metra's adjusting some schedules

  • A Metra train pull into the Bensenville station.

      A Metra train pull into the Bensenville station. Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 8/26/2019 2:15 PM

So many riders piled onto BNSF and Union Pacific Northwest trains Metra added this summer, the railroad will continue the pilot program this fall.

That's just one of multiple tweaks the agency is instituting, including some new schedules going into effect Sept. 3.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

For example on the BNSF Line, Metra is adding new final stops for two outbound rush-hour trains to accommodate customers' requests.

And on the UP West Line, rider can expect adjustments to off-peak timetables as a result of Metra installing Positive Train Control, a new braking system that stops trains automatically when a crash appears imminent.

Meanwhile, success with 16 new trains introduced Saturdays and Sundays on the UP Northwest Line and four extra trains debuting weekends on the BNSF has led the agency to keep the pilot project going "until further notice."

"On the BNSF Line, we saw an average increase in riders of 8% on Saturdays, and an average increase of 20.5% on Sundays," spokesman Mike Gillis said. "On the UP Northwest Line, we saw an average increase in riders of 33% on Saturdays in 2019 vs. 2018, and an average increase of 16% on Sundays.

"We didn't survey customers using the added trains, but it's safe to assume they were mostly using them for leisure trips into the city."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Surveys on weekend usage in May showed 53% of customers took trains for entertainment/recreation, 27% for visiting friends and family, 17% for work, and 3% for education.

Here are more details on some upcoming schedule revisions, effective Sept. 3. To learn more, go to metrarail.com.

• On the BNSF Line, Train 1255 that leaves Union Station at 4:50 p.m. will finish in Aurora at 6 p.m. Likewise, Train 1375 that leaves Chicago at 4:53 will end at Hinsdale at 5:30 p.m. And, Trains 1281, 1295 and 1297 that depart Union Station in the evening, and Train 1294 that arrives in Chicago at night, will have run times adjusted.

• On the UP Northwest Line, Metra is updating weekend train numbers to ensure consistency.

• On the UP West, schedules of 11 trains are being tweaked to accommodate Positive Train Control. Those are Trains 44, 48, 50, 52 and 54 departing Elburn; Train 60 from Elmhurst; and Trains 25, 29, 31, 33, and 35 leaving from Ogilvie Transportation Center.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Why Metra is making schedule changes to its most popular route
Related Article
Why Metra is making schedule changes to its most popular route
 
'We cannot let this situation happen again': Lipinski wants Amtrak to answer for Union Station problems
Related Article
'We cannot let this situation happen again': Lipinski wants Amtrak to answer for Union Station problems
 
Metra aims to upgrade messaging on train arrivals and delays
Related Article
Metra aims to upgrade messaging on train arrivals and delays
 
Lipinski fed up with Metra BNSF Line problems, wants 'results'
Related Article
Lipinski fed up with Metra BNSF Line problems, wants 'results'
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 