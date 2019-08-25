 

Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Des Plaines

 
Updated 8/25/2019 11:33 AM

Metra service on the Union Pacific Northwest Line is delayed after train 702 headed to Chicago struck and killed a pedestrian near Des Plaines between Sunday morning, officials said.

Des Plaines fire officials said the person was hit at 9:50 a.m. at Lee Street and Northwest Highway.

Metra said both inbound and outbound movement is halted on the line, and extensive delays are expected.

