Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Des Plaines
Updated 8/25/2019 11:33 AM
Metra service on the Union Pacific Northwest Line is delayed after train 702 headed to Chicago struck and killed a pedestrian near Des Plaines between Sunday morning, officials said.
Des Plaines fire officials said the person was hit at 9:50 a.m. at Lee Street and Northwest Highway.
Metra said both inbound and outbound movement is halted on the line, and extensive delays are expected.
