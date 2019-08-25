Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Des Plaines

Metra service on the Union Pacific Northwest Line is delayed after train 702 headed to Chicago struck and killed a pedestrian near Des Plaines between Sunday morning, officials said.

Des Plaines fire officials said the person was hit at 9:50 a.m. at Lee Street and Northwest Highway.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Metra said both inbound and outbound movement is halted on the line, and extensive delays are expected.