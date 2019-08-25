Girl, 13, among two killed when car slams into Round Lake Beach building

A 13-year-old girl was killed Saturday night when a car she was riding in lost control while speeding down a Round Lake Beach road and smashed into a condominium building, authorities said Sunday.

The driver of the car, a 34-year-old Chicago man, also died in the crash, which occurred about 7:33 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Crystal Rock Court, police said.

The identities of the Round Lake Beach girl and Chicago man are being withheld pending notification of one of family members, Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said Sunday. Autopsies are expected Monday, Cooper added.

According to Round Lake Beach police, the 2006 Pontiac G6 was eastbound in a 25 mph zone on Long Lake Drive before the crash. A witness reported that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed, police said.

The girl and driver, who police say was dating the teen's mother, were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where both died as a result of their injuries, authorities said.

Two condominium units were damaged in the crash, and remained boarded up Sunday. The residents were not home when the crash occurred and no other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner's office and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.