Fifteen pulled from Lake Michigan after watercraft capsize

One person is in critical condition after one of two incidents Saturday evening involving capsized watercraft on Lake Michigan, Waukegan fire officials said.

Fire department rescue crews responding to the first near Waukegan Harbor at about 6:30 p.m. recovered a jet skier who had been pulled onto another boat after being submerged in the lake for an unknown amount of time, officials said. The person was taken to Vista Medical Center East in critical condition, according to the fire department.

At about the same time, firefighters received information from the U.S. Coast Guard about a capsized boat to the north, in the area of the Midwest Generation plant in the 400 block of East Greenwood Avenue.

Waukegan firefighters responded and pulled 14 people who had been aboard the boat out of the water. No injuries were reported.