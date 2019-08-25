Arlington Heights Walk in the Park a feast for the senses

From the splashing of the fountain and the smells rising from the hot dog cart to the displays of stained glass, jewelry, woodwork, pottery, photography and mixed media, visitors to the Arlington Heights Walk in the Park were treated to a feast for all the senses Sunday.

To top it all, visitors to North School Park enjoyed brilliant sunshine and mild breezes.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

The festival was a showcase of fine craftsmanship.

One visitor, Carol Marrese of Arlington Heights, was impressed by the jewelry displayed by Anita Elaine Peters of Barrington, whose pieces utilized elements such as chain mail and wire sculpture.

"It's very fine, detailed art," Marrese said.

Local artists, including Ed Hirsch of Thrown Elements Pottery in Arlington Heights, displayed their wares. With a variety of ceramics pieces arranged about his table, Hirsch gave a pottery demonstration to eager 8-year-old Phoenix Lenski of Arlington Heights, who has created his own pottery works, including a castle, a poison apple and a rainbow bank.

"It's just a beautiful day to be out here," Phoenix's mother, Melissa Lenski, said as she and her family enjoyed the paintings and the Halloween decorations.

"It's a really nice art fair," Hirsch said. "It's super diverse, (with) garden art and high-end jewelry, a lot of nice pottery. We see a lot of the community all summer long. This is just a nice way to wrap up the summer."

While Hirsch was wrapping up summer, Heather Glaze of Naperville was ushering in fall with her first show of the season, selling an assortment of handmade items, among them hats and scarves.

Sounds as well as sights were represented by Tom Liebing of Glen Ellyn, who was making music on his recycled propane tank drums, which, he said, are used in music therapy.

Liebing's work made an impression on David Dore of Prospect Heights.

"It's amazing that you can turn something like that into something beautiful," Dore said.