1 taken to hospital after crash near Hoffman Estates
Updated 8/25/2019 8:54 PM
Daily Herald correspondent
A person was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-90 near Hoffman Estates Sunday morning, police said.
Authorities responded at about 5:17 a.m. after the vehicle hit a wall near Beverly Road, according to Illinois State Police officials.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.
Authorities are investigating the crash.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.