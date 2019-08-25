1 taken to hospital after crash near Hoffman Estates

Daily Herald correspondent

A person was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-90 near Hoffman Estates Sunday morning, police said.

Authorities responded at about 5:17 a.m. after the vehicle hit a wall near Beverly Road, according to Illinois State Police officials.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities are investigating the crash.