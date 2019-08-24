Fire near Des Plaines leaves six-unit building uninhabitable

A fire early Saturday in an apartment in a six-unit building near Des Plaines left the structure temporarily uninhabitable, fire officials said. No one was injured in the fire.

The North Maine Fire Protection District received the call at 7:28 a.m., said District Chief David Drdla. After firefighters arrived at the building in the 10000 block of Linda Lane, it took them about 10 minutes to extinguish the blaze. While the blaze was confined to the one unit, there was some damage to other parts of the building, Drdla said. The Red Cross assisted in the temporary relocation of residents.

The cause of the fire, which appeared to originate in the bedroom, is under investigation, Drdla said.