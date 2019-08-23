Woodman's proposes second gas station in Buffalo Grove

Woodman's Food Market in Buffalo Grove is proposing a second gas station on its property, this one an unattended facility south of Deerfield Parkway. Rick West | Staff Photographer, 2016

Woodman's Food Market in Buffalo Grove plans to build a second gas station across the street from its grocery store on the village's north side.

Buffalo Grove trustees this week referred the proposal to the village's planning and zoning commission for further consideration.

The store's plan calls for an unattended gas station on 1.5 acres south of Deerfield Parkway at Milwaukee Avenue.

Deputy Village Manager Christopher Stilling said Woodman's first gas station initially was planned for the site.

"They shifted gears and moved the gas station onto to the big parcel," he said.

If approved by the village, the second station would have six pumps with a total of 10 dispensers and operate around the clock.

Woodman's representative Jim Arneson told the village board there will be challenges with stormwater management.

"We are going to be relocating the compensatory storage area that we have on the lot and relocating the pond that serves Deerfield Parkway that was constructed on the lot." he said. "We would supplement the pond with underground storage."

Trustee Lester Ottenheimer III asked what would happen if a driver had a problem with a pump at the unattended gas station.

Drivers will have access to an intercom connected with the grocery store, and pumps will have an emergency shut-off at each dispenser, Arneson replied.