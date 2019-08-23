Suspect in Rolling Meadows shooting held on $500,000 bail
Updated 8/23/2019 6:22 PM
A 28-year-old Indianapolis man, charged with a June 15 shooting in a Rolling Meadows Walmart parking lot, was ordered held on $500,000 bail Friday.
Christopher Walker is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, a felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.
Authorities say Walker shot another man in the stomach during a child custody exchange in the store's parking lot near Golf and Algonquin roads.
The 24-year-old man survived the shooting but required extensive surgery, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Nicole Murphy.
Police say the injured man shot back, but police determined he fired in self-defense and did not charge him.
Walker next appears in court on Sept. 12.
