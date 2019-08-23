Rolling Meadows cop from Naperville charged with soliciting sex in Rockford

A Rolling Meadows police officer is on administrative leave after being charged in Rockford with visiting prostitutes on two occasions, authorities said Friday.

Ryan T. McMahon, a 16-year veteran of the Rolling Meadows Police Department, faces two felony charges of patronizing a prostitute and two misdemeanor charges of solicitation of a sexual act. If found guilty, he could face from one to three years in prison for each felony charge.

He could not be reached for comment Friday.

McMahon, 46, of Naperville, posted the required 10 percent of $10,000 bail on Tuesday -- the same day Rockford police and Winnebago County prosecutors announced charges against him and 26 other men in connection with a monthslong investigation into sex trafficking at two lingerie shops in Rockford. The owner of one of the shops was charged with promoting a place of prostitution, while the owner of the other shop has since died, prosecutors said.

Rockford police called Rolling Meadows officials Tuesday to tell them about the charges against McMahon ahead of a news conference that afternoon. McMahon's bosses then contacted him after the conference to say he was being relieved of police duties and placed on administrative leave, according to Rolling Meadows Police Chief John Nowacki.

Nowacki said the department that day also launched an internal investigation. If it's determined McMahon violated department policy, he could be fired.

Nowacki on Friday called the charges against McMahon "very serious."

Winnebago County authorities said the sex crimes among those charged occurred between March 9 and May 23. Specific dates for McMahon's cases were not released.

Katie Zimmerman, alternative justice and outreach coordinator for the state's attorney's office, did say Friday that authorities learned of one of McMahon's lingerie shop visits from a confidential informant and about the other from a witness.

He is due in court next Tuesday.