Mike Moran appointed to fill Barrington village board trustee vacancy

Jeff Janssen, far right, has resigned from the Barrington village board due to a planned move out of state. Janssen ran on a slate in 2017 with former trustee Ryan Julian, Village President Karen Darch, Trustee Todd Sholeen and Trustee Jennifer Wondrasek. Courtesy of Committee for A Thriving Barrington

Barrington's village board has a new look after a trustee resigned due to a planned out-of-state relocation.

Mike Moran was appointed this week to fill the village board seat vacated by Jeff Janssen, who was elected in 2017. Moran, a 14-year Barrington resident, will fill the remainder of Janssen's term, which will be up for election in 2021.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Moran, who has a wife and two children ages 16 and 21, is president of the Fox Point subdivision homeowners association and has been active in the community for several years, according to the village. He heads Moran Transportation Corp. in Elk Grove Village, a local and regional trucking firm.

Janssen's formal resignation was accepted at Monday night's Barrington village board meeting. Village President Karen Darch read a letter from Janssen at the session.

"Serving on the board of trustees for the village of Barrington has been a privilege and an honor," stated the letter from Janssen, who is moving with his family from Illinois. "I have greatly appreciated being part of such an outstanding community."

Janssen, a former Fox Point homeowners association president, ran with Todd Sholeen, Jennifer Wondrasek, Ryan Julian and Darch under the Committee for A Thriving Barrington banner in 2017. Sholeen and Wondrasek were elected to 4-year terms and remain as village board trustees, but Julian lost his seat after two years in the April election.

"He was great to work with," Wondrasek said of Janssen, "and I wish him the very best."