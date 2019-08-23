Man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash near downtown Geneva
Geneva police are investigating a hit-and-run crash Thursday evening involving an SUV and a pedestrian that left a 73-year-old Aurora man seriously injured.
Police officials said the man was crossing the road at 8:50 p.m. on the 400 block of West State Street when he was struck by an unidentified SUV traveling west in the northernmost lane. The SUV was last seen turning north onto Fifth Street.
The man was initially transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, but later airlifted to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.
His current condition is unknown.
Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Geneva police at (630) 232-4736.
