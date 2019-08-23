 

Man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash near downtown Geneva

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/23/2019 10:49 AM

Geneva police are investigating a hit-and-run crash Thursday evening involving an SUV and a pedestrian that left a 73-year-old Aurora man seriously injured.

Police officials said the man was crossing the road at 8:50 p.m. on the 400 block of West State Street when he was struck by an unidentified SUV traveling west in the northernmost lane. The SUV was last seen turning north onto Fifth Street.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The man was initially transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, but later airlifted to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

His current condition is unknown.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Geneva police at (630) 232-4736.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Related Article
Police: Bus passenger grabs wheel, causes crash
 
Elk Grove Village man dies after being struck by vehicle
Related Article
Elk Grove Village man dies after being struck by vehicle
 
Related Article
Elk Grove driver charged with leaving scene of accident involving ejection
 
Related Article
Several injured in 3-vehicle Naperville crash
 
Related Article
Naperville man dies from injuries in crash on I-55
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 