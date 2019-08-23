Man injured in hit -and-run crash near downtown Geneva

A man was injured in a hit-and-run crash late Thursday near downtown Geneva, according to multiple reports.

Geneva police deferred comment on the incident early Friday morning, saying a news release was expected to be released later in the day.

The collision took place near the intersection of State and Fourth streets.

Initial reports indicated a man was struck while walking with his wife and daughter. His condition is unknown.