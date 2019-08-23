 

Man found guilty of murder in 2000 drowning death of his wife in South Barrington

  Frank Buschauer

    Frank Buschauer

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 
Updated 8/23/2019 1:11 PM

Frank Buschauer was convicted Friday of murdering his wife more than 19 years ago by drowning her in the couple's South Barrington home.

The lifeless body of Cynthia Hrisco, 47, Buschauer's wife of three years, was found early on Feb. 28, 2000, lying face down near the jetted tub in the master bathroom of the couple's Overbrook Road home.

Authorities say the couple's relationship had soured over Hrisco's complaints about the poor construction and cost overruns on their home, which was built by Buschauer's cousin. Angry over her demands that they sue the cousin, authorities say Buschauer, 70, drowned his wife while their 13-month-old son slept in another room.

A Cook County medical examiner determined drowning caused Hrisco's death, but he listed the manner of death as "undetermined."

At the time, authorities lacked sufficient evidence to file charges against Buschauer, who eventually moved to Pell Lake, Wisconsin. In 2012, however, authorities reopened the case. A second former Cook County medical examiner reviewed the autopsy report and ruled Hrisco's death a homicide. The following year, Buschauer was charged with Hrisco's murder.

Defense expert Dr. Christopher Milroy, a forensic pathology expert from The Ottaway Hospital in Ontario, Canada, disagreed with prosecution experts who said Hrisco had been "forcibly submerged" in the tub, as evidenced by the scrapes on her nose, chin knees and knuckles. Milroy suggested someone fighting for her life would have more such injuries. Milroy also said none of Hrisco's injuries indicated anyone gripped her to force her under water.

Prosecution expert Dr. Mary Case, a leading forensic pathologist, rejected the suggestion that Hrisco may have had a seizure, slipped under the water and drowned. Moreover, said Case, the post-morten lividity, or the settling of blood in the body after death, indicated Hrisco had been dead a long time and was in a face down position.

