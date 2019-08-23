Feder: NBC 5 to launch new lifestyle show 'Chicago Today' Sept. 6

It's official: "Chicago Today," a new lifestyle and entertainment show, will premiere September 6 on NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5, Robert Feder writes.

Initially it will air weekly at 11:30 a.m. Fridays, but eventually it will expand to Monday through Friday at that time. To accommodate the live half-hour show, NBC 5 will cut its current hourlong 11 a.m. weekday newscast in half.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Confirming a report here Thursday, "Chicago Today" will be co-hosted by Cortney Hall, who signed off this week after seven years as a morning news anchor at Tribune Media WGN-Channel 9 and CLTV. She'll be joined by Matthew Rodrigues, a former host, producer, and travel and entertainment reporter for PopSugar, the lifestyle digital media publisher.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.