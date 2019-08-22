Suspect in Rolling Meadows Walmart parking lot shooting captured

A 28-year-old Indianapolis man is in Rolling Meadows police custody after his arrest in connection with a June 15 shooting in a Walmart parking lot.

Christopher Walker is due to have an initial court appearance Friday afternoon at the Cook County courthouse after Rolling Meadows detectives picked him up on a warrant this week, according to Cmdr. John Sircher.

Walker was en route to the Rolling Meadows police station Thursday to be booked on a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm. The charge is a felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison. A judge will set bond during the court hearing Friday.

Walker was charged July 26 and police obtained a warrant for his arrest. Investigators thought he could be in several different areas, but he had family ties to Indianapolis, and that's where they found him, Sircher said.

Authorities say Walker shot at another man at about 4:35 p.m. June 15 during an altercation that erupted during a custody exchange of a child in the store's parking lot near Golf and Algonquin roads.

The 24-year-old victim shot back, but police didn't charge him, determining that he fired in self-defense. He suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen that was not life-threatening.

Police said the men knew each other and were part of a group of people in the parking lot for the custody exchange.