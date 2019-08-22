 

Suspect in Rolling Meadows Walmart parking lot shooting captured

  • An Indianapolis man is charged in connection with the shooting June 15 in a Walmart parking lot in Rolling Meadows. Christopher Walker, 28, is due for an initial court appearance Friday following his capture in Indianapolis.

      An Indianapolis man is charged in connection with the shooting June 15 in a Walmart parking lot in Rolling Meadows. Christopher Walker, 28, is due for an initial court appearance Friday following his capture in Indianapolis. James Kane | Staff Photographer, June 2019

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 8/22/2019 3:04 PM

A 28-year-old Indianapolis man is in Rolling Meadows police custody after his arrest in connection with a June 15 shooting in a Walmart parking lot.

Christopher Walker is due to have an initial court appearance Friday afternoon at the Cook County courthouse after Rolling Meadows detectives picked him up on a warrant this week, according to Cmdr. John Sircher.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Walker was en route to the Rolling Meadows police station Thursday to be booked on a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm. The charge is a felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison. A judge will set bond during the court hearing Friday.

Walker was charged July 26 and police obtained a warrant for his arrest. Investigators thought he could be in several different areas, but he had family ties to Indianapolis, and that's where they found him, Sircher said.

Authorities say Walker shot at another man at about 4:35 p.m. June 15 during an altercation that erupted during a custody exchange of a child in the store's parking lot near Golf and Algonquin roads.

The 24-year-old victim shot back, but police didn't charge him, determining that he fired in self-defense. He suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen that was not life-threatening.

Police said the men knew each other and were part of a group of people in the parking lot for the custody exchange.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Suspect sought in Rolling Meadows Walmart parking lot shooting
Related Article
Suspect sought in Rolling Meadows Walmart parking lot shooting
 
Rolling Meadows shooting investigation continues; no one in custody
Related Article
Rolling Meadows shooting investigation continues; no one in custody
 
Calm returns to scene of Rolling Meadows shooting, but questions remain
Related Article
Calm returns to scene of Rolling Meadows shooting, but questions remain
 
Custody exchange leads to shooting in Rolling Meadows Walmart parking lot
Related Article
Custody exchange leads to shooting in Rolling Meadows Walmart parking lot
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 