 

Several injured in 3-vehicle Naperville crash

 
By Mary Chappell
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 8/22/2019 9:59 PM

Several people were taken to the hospital Thursday after a three-vehicle crash in Naperville, officials said.

Naperville police tweeted shortly after 4:30 p.m. that they had shut down the southbound lanes of Route 59 between 75th Street and Beebe Drive due to the crash.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

While it was unclear how many people were hurt, several were taken to area hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to city spokeswoman Kelley Munch, .

Lanes reopened later Thursday evening, according to tweets from police.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 