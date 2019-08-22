Several injured in 3-vehicle Naperville crash

Several people were taken to the hospital Thursday after a three-vehicle crash in Naperville, officials said.

Naperville police tweeted shortly after 4:30 p.m. that they had shut down the southbound lanes of Route 59 between 75th Street and Beebe Drive due to the crash.

While it was unclear how many people were hurt, several were taken to area hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to city spokeswoman Kelley Munch, .

Lanes reopened later Thursday evening, according to tweets from police.