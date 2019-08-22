Several injured in 3-vehicle Naperville crash
Updated 8/22/2019 9:59 PM
Several people were taken to the hospital Thursday after a three-vehicle crash in Naperville, officials said.
Naperville police tweeted shortly after 4:30 p.m. that they had shut down the southbound lanes of Route 59 between 75th Street and Beebe Drive due to the crash.
While it was unclear how many people were hurt, several were taken to area hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to city spokeswoman Kelley Munch, .
Lanes reopened later Thursday evening, according to tweets from police.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.