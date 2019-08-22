North Aurora cop shoots, kills man armed with handgun

North Aurora police officer shot and killed a 54-year-old man armed with a handgun Wednesday night who police believed was suicidal and a threat to others inside his house.

The officer, a 13-year veteran, has been placed on paid administrative leave, as per department policy, pending the outcome of an investigation into the shooting by the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force.

Police said they responded at 11:17 p.m. to a report of a suicidal man on the 600 block of Birchwood Drive.

Officers were told the man was driving a gold Lincoln Navigator, was believed to be armed with a handgun, was making suicidal statements and threatening to shoot someone.

Roughly 20 minutes later an officer saw the man driving near Timber Oaks Drive and Eastview Road. When officers tried to stop him, he continued driving until pulling into his driveway on the 600 block of Birchwood.

Police said the man was holding a gun to his head when he got out of the car and began walking toward the house and an open garage door. They said he ignored multiple commands to stop.

Police said the officer feared for the safety of those inside the house and fired one round that struck the man and knocked him to the ground.

Officers began lifesaving efforts until paramedics arrived and took the man to Amita Health Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, where he died at 12:35 a.m. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

A message left for North Aurora Deputy Chief Scott Buziecki was not immediately returned.

Kane County Coroner Robert Russell said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

Under the Illinois Police and Community Relations Act, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office will review the findings of the county's Major Crimes Task Force and determine if the use of force was justified.