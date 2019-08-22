Naperville man dies from injuries in crash on I-55

A Naperville man died and four others were hurt after a crash Sunday morning on northbound I-55 near Cicero Avenue, police said.

Katrin Chen, 44, of Naperville, was driving a white 2013 Toyota van with four passengers at about 9:22 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle as a result of heavy rainfall, Illinois State Police said in a news release. The van veered across a lane of traffic and struck a concrete wall, causing it to flip several times.

Leo Purnomo, a 70-year-old Naperville man, was ejected from the van and died Wednesday from his injuries after he was taken to the hospital, police said. Christin Wirijadinata, a 67-year-old Naperville woman, was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. A 12-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition. Chen and a 15-year-old boy weren't taken to the hospital.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.