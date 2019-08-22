Mac's on Slade in downtown Palatine closes after surrendering liquor license

Mac's on Slade in downtown Palatine has closed after giving up its local liquor license instead of contesting a suspension imposed this week, village officials confirmed Thursday.

Village Manager Reid Ottesen said the village learned Wednesday that the bar and grill at 117 W. Slade St. was operating without an Illinois liquor license because owners failed to renew with the state.

The village immediately sent notice that Mac's Palatine license was suspended for not renewing as required with the state, Ottesen said. A hearing for the suspension was scheduled, but Mac's opted to surrender its Palatine liquor license late Wednesday afternoon, he added.

Mac's business license was suspended Jan. 30 after parent company Jam 5 Inc. admitted it failed to disclose a new co-owner, as is required by the village. Mac's complied with the order and the suspension was lifted.

Palatine's village attorney said before the council's liquor license vote in February that Mac's was in hot water five times regarding licensing and other issues with Jeff Van Horn as manager or owner since 2017. Van Horn and Laurie Joseph were Mac's most recent shareholders, according to village documents.

Van Horn told the Daily Herald early this year that Mac's upgraded its food menu and booked a greater variety of bands. Before the council approved the Palatine liquor license, Van Horn said he was trying to operate Mac's properly and in compliance with village ordinances.