It's official: Ribfest leaving Naperville for Romeoville

Naperville's longtime Ribfest celebration is moving to Romeoville. Village and Exchange Club of Naperville officials made the deal official this week. Daily Herald file photo

The longtime Ribfest celebration that helped put Naperville on the map officially has a new home in Romeoville.

The Romeoville village board has adopted a resolution approving an agreement between the village and the Exchange Club of Naperville for the planning and operation of Ribfest.

The festival, which over its 32-year run in Naperville became one of the largest and best known in the suburbs, will take place on four consecutive days around July 4, 2020, and continue to feature top musical acts as well as its normal helping of ribs, officials said.

"We are thrilled that Ribfest will now call Romeoville home," Mayor John Noak said. "This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our community while supporting the Exchange Club's mission to fight child abuse, domestic violence, and to strengthen families."

As part of the agreement, Romeoville residents will have the chance to purchase main stage entertainment 72 hours prior to the general public and at a discounted rate. Additionally, Romeoville residents will not be charged a general admission fee on the day of the fireworks show.

Although Ribfest will be held on village property, the event is organized and run by the Exchange Club. As part of the agreement, the village will be responsible for security and traffic control. An extensive transportation and parking plan is being developed to address the expected attendance at the event, officials said in a news release.

The Exchange Club is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to prevent child abuse and domestic violence. It has contributed more than $17.5 million of Ribfest proceeds to organizations that share its mission.

"We look forward to forging a successful partnership with Romeoville for Ribfest 2020 and beyond," said Bob Black, Ribfest 2020 chairman.

All vendors and volunteer organizations interested in Ribfest should visit the website exchangeclub.org. Ribfest 2020 information will be available early next year.

Village officials said RomeoFest will be unaffected by the arrival of Ribfest and will celebrate its 30th anniversary in August of 2020.