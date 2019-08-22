Elk Grove Village man dies after being struck by vehicle

An 84-year-old Elk Grove Village man died Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle as he tried to cross Arlington Heights Road, authorities said Thursday.

The crash occurred at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday some two blocks south of the intersection with Biesterfield Road near the Elk Grove Theatre and Christus Victor Lutheran Church, police said.

Deputy Police Chief Michael Gaspari said the pedestrian was struck midblock by a 2010 Honda Odyssey van traveling north, but it's still unclear if the man was crossing from east to west or west to east. The driver, a 45-year-old Arlington Heights woman, was the first to call 911, and she stayed at the scene to talk to police, Gaspari said.

The victim was transported by Elk Grove Village paramedics to nearby Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9:07 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Authorities won't released his name until all proper family members have been notified.

No citations have been issued.