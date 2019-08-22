Buffalo Grove trustees OK new NCH medical office building

Buffalo Grove trustees this week approved plans for a 70,000-square-foot Northwest Community Healthcare medical office building near Lake-Cook and Weiland roads. It will replace two existing NCH properties on the 7.5-acre site. Courtesy of Buffalo Grove

Buffalo Grove trustees this week approved plans for a 70,000-square-foot Northwest Community Healthcare medical office building near Lake-Cook and Weiland roads. It will replace two existing NCH properties on the 7.5-acre site. Courtesy of Buffalo Grove

Buffalo Grove village board members this week approved plans for a new, four-story Northwest Community Healthcare medical office building on Lake-Cook Road between McHenry and Weiland roads.

The building will replace a 30,600-square-foot medical office and a 14,300-square-foot immediate care center that currently sit on the 7.5-acre site at 15 S. McHenry Road, 35 S. McHenry Road and 125 E. Lake-Cook Road.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

NCH has partnered with MedProperties Group to build the planned state-of-the-art 70,600-square-foot facility. The layout calls for an immediate care center, women's health center, a laboratory and imaging facility on the first floor; space for clinical exams and procedures on the second floor; physical therapy, exam and procedure rooms on the third floor; and an area for future expansion on the fourth floor.

Under the plan, the immediate care center will continue operating at its current location during the demolition of the other buildings and construction of the new facility. Once construction is complete, the care center will move into the new building and its previous home will be razed.

The plan also calls for 4,900 square feet of retail space on the northwest part of the site.

Zoning variations approved by the village board will allow fewer parking spaces than normally would be required -- from 353 to 292 -- and an additional ground sign on the property.

The board also granted the developer permission to take up to 24 months to begin construction. Village code requires projects receiving zoning variations to start within six months of approval with the option of a six-month extension.