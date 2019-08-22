Boy charged in Bensenville shooting must continue to wear monitor

The 14-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing 13-year-old Hunter Krzysik in Bensenville still will have to wear an electronic monitoring device at home and while attending school, a DuPage County judge ruled Thursday.

Robert Fisher, the attorney for the 14-year-old, asked that the ankle monitor be removed because it is visible and because the boy "is no threat of flight, and certainly no threat to the community."

He told Judge Robert Anderson the boy is attending a school that is not aware of his status or the monitor.

His mother told the judge that having to wear the monitor to school added to the boy's stress over the "traumatic" situation, especially if he has to explain it.

The boy is charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and reckless discharge of a firearm. He is accused of shooting his friend in the head while four boys were handling firearms left unlocked in the home of one of the other juveniles.

The boy's name cannot be published because he has been charged as a juvenile.

The boy attends high school and Anderson asked him how the start of classes went.

"So far, it is going well," the teen replied.

Anderson asked the boy's parents how he is doing at home and the mother said he is sad and has "ups and downs."

The boy is attending court-ordered therapy twice a week.

Anderson asked if the boy was enrolled in a gym class; he is not. The judge then advised the boy to wear long pants to school to cover the monitor.

Anderson said he will reconsider his decision at the next court date on Sept. 6.