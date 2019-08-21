Prosecutors: Kildeer man threatened to shoot Palatine officer at upcoming street festival

A Kildeer man on bond for criminal trespassing charges is charged with threatening to shoot the police officer who initially arrested him at an upcoming Palatine street festival.

Authorities say William Y. La Veau, 55, told two witnesses he intended to use a sniper rifle to shoot the officer from the roof of a Palatine building during this weekend's Palatine Street Fest. Charged with threatening a public official, La Veau was ordered held without bail Wednesday on the pending bond violation. Cook County Judge Jill Cerone Marisie set bail at $100,000 in the new case.

Authorities said La Veau struck up a conversation with two strangers about 1 a.m. Saturday outside a Palatine bar claiming he was in a biker gang and in the military. He told the witnesses he hated Palatine police because an officer had arrested him in February on criminal trespass charges, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Maria McCarthy.

Pointing out a building, La Veau told the couple he intended to go up to the roof during the festival, seek out the officer and shoot him.

"The defendant further explained it was easy to hide up on the roof and he would be able to get away before anyone knew what happened," McCarthy said.

The couple notified police and provided a description of La Veau, whom authorities identified from the bar's surveillance video. The officer identified La Veau as the man he arrested on trespassing charges in February at a different Palatine bar.

One of the witnesses also identified La Veau, authorities said.

Prosecutors say La Veau is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2005 of the manufacture and delivery of child pornography. Some documents spell his name LaVeau. He also has five misdemeanor convictions dating back to 1983 for battery, DUI and criminal trespass, prosecutors said.

La Veau next appears in court on Sept. 13.