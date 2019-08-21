 

N.Y. Times: Joe Walsh likely to challenge Trump in 2020 primary

  • Joe Walsh

    Joe Walsh Associated Press

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/21/2019 9:12 PM

Joe Walsh, the former 8th District congressman who lost his seat to current U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth in 2012, may announce as early as this weekend that he'll challenge Donald Trump in the 2020 primary for the Republican presidential nomination, according to a Wednesday night report from the New York Times.

Citing two anonymous sources, the New York Times says Walsh has already hired a senior political adviser.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The former WIND 560-AM radio host prone to making controversial statements supported President Trump in the 2016 election, but in recent months has used his Twitter account to criticize him. Wednesday on Twitter, Walsh asked, "Have we ever had a bigger crybaby in the White House?"

Walsh wrote last week in a guest op-ed for the New York Times that a GOP challenger for Trump needed to emerge in 2020.

Walsh, a North Barrington native, has not responded to the Daily Herald's requests for comment on that op-ed.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 