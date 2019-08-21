N.Y. Times: Joe Walsh likely to challenge Trump in 2020 primary

Joe Walsh, the former 8th District congressman who lost his seat to current U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth in 2012, may announce as early as this weekend that he'll challenge Donald Trump in the 2020 primary for the Republican presidential nomination, according to a Wednesday night report from the New York Times.

Citing two anonymous sources, the New York Times says Walsh has already hired a senior political adviser.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

The former WIND 560-AM radio host prone to making controversial statements supported President Trump in the 2016 election, but in recent months has used his Twitter account to criticize him. Wednesday on Twitter, Walsh asked, "Have we ever had a bigger crybaby in the White House?"

Walsh wrote last week in a guest op-ed for the New York Times that a GOP challenger for Trump needed to emerge in 2020.

Walsh, a North Barrington native, has not responded to the Daily Herald's requests for comment on that op-ed.