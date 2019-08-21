Feder: WGN primetime special to honor Walter Payton

Twenty years after the passing of Walter Payton, WGN-Channel 9 will remember the Chicago Bears legend with a prime-time special, "Savoring Sweetness: The Life & Times of Walter Payton." File Photo

Twenty years after the passing of Walter Payton, WGN-Channel 9 will remember the Chicago Bears legend with a prime-time special hosted by his son, Jarrett Payton. "Savoring Sweetness: The Life & Times of Walter Payton" will premiere at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 on the Tribune Broadcasting station and stream live at WGNTV.com/Live. It will be rebroadcast at 10 p.m. Sept. 7 on WGN and at noon Sept. 8 on CLTV. Read more at robertfeder.com.