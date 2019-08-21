1 hurt after three-vehicle crash in Arlington Heights

One person suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash that also led to significant road closures on Arlington Heights' south side Wednesday evening, officials said.

According to the Arlington Heights Fire Department, the crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. at Central and Kirchoff roads, and one vehicle ended up on its side. It took crews about 15 minutes to get that victim out of the car; that person was taken to the nearby Northwest Community Hospital. The two other drivers didn't require treatment, officials said.

Traffic was stopped in both directions on part of Central Road for more than an hour while police investigated the crash.