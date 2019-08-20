 

Long John Silver's restaurant in Hanover Park is closing

      The Long John Silver's restaurant in Hanover Park will officially close at 8 p.m. Wednesday. But the doors will shut to customers as soon as the food runs out, an employee said. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 8/20/2019 1:55 PM

A long-standing fast-food restaurant in Hanover Park is closing its doors permanently.

Long John Silver's, 800 Irving Park Road, will serve customers until it runs out of food, an employee said by phone Tuesday.

That's expected to happen by Wednesday afternoon.

The restaurant has operated since 1991 or 1992, according to the village's community and economic development department.

Three other Illinois Long John Silver's stores also are closing or have closed, including those in Forest Park and Chicago Heights, the employee said.

The third is in downstate Bradley.

The Long John Silver's restaurant in Mundelein is not affected, an employee there said.

Workers at the Gurnee restaurant couldn't be reached by phone Tuesday.

A corporate spokesman couldn't be reached.

