Downtown Palatine Street Fest offers music, food, games

Pets and owners can dress up and strut their stuff in the Downtown Palatine Street Fest's pet parade. Daily Herald File Photo

The Palatine Street Fest is a classic summer festival. For three days, from Friday, Aug. 23 to Sunday, Aug. 25, visitors can gather at Brockway and Slade streets in downtown Palatine for food, music and games.

The festival is free. It began in 2000, and it has since grown into a three-day extravaganza. Village of Palatine communications and events coordinator Susan Storelli said it started as a way to raise awareness about local businesses.

"The chamber of commerce used to host an event and then the village decided to take it over and move it to downtown Palatine in 2000," she said. "There was a lot of redevelopment happening in the area and it was a good way to get the community aware and involved with the new businesses and restaurants."

Street Fest now features live bands, a pet parade, the Feet Fest race, a bike race, bingo, food trucks, a farmers market, inflatables, face painting and games for kids.

"It's a great community event that draws people to downtown Palatine," Deputy Village Manager Michael Jacobs said.

The live music selection offers something for everyone. On Friday, Jim & Justin perform at 5:30 p.m., followed by Red Carpet Riot at 7:30 p.m. and Sixteen Candles at 9:30 p.m. On Saturday, Ax and the Hatchetmen go on at noon, followed by The Gingers at 2:30 p.m., Nashville Electric Company at 5 p.m., Gravity at 7 p.m. and The Cadillac Three at 9:30 p.m. MetroFern kicks off Sunday at 11 a.m., followed by Travelin' Band at noon, Who's Who at 2 p.m. and Mr. Blotto's Woodstock set at 4 p.m.

There's plenty for children to do, as well. Saturday is chock full of activities, with the K9 demo, the stilt juggler and the balloon artist at 11 a.m.; face painting from noon to 3 p.m., and Glowby the Bubbler from noon to 4 p.m.

From noon to 12:30 p.m., Robins Dog Stars perform, followed by Grow Music Academy from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and Fremont St. Theatre from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Vest Dance Group takes the stage from 2 to 2:30 p.m., as does That's Entertainment Performing Arts from 2 to 3 p.m. Art Reach is also on from 2 to 2:30 p.m. JP Woods Martial Arts goes on from 5 to 5:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the pet parade kicks off at 11 a.m. The face painter and balloon artist will be on hand from noon to 3 p.m., and Glowby the Bubbler will be there from noon to 4 p.m. The Vest Dance Group goes on from 1 to 1:30 p.m. From 2 to 3 p.m., it's the Traveling World of Reptiles, and from 3 to 4 p.m. Grace and Celia perform.

The food selection spans a range of cuisines. New this year is the food truck from Chicago Culinary Kitchen. Also participating are vendors from Mexico Uno Restaurant, Heybeck's Meat Market, Sweet C's Bakery and Tre Amici Pizza.

"The community comes together to celebrate everything local and their support for local businesses and nonprofits," Storelli said. People show up "to enjoy what Palatine has to offer, support our local businesses, listen to music, eat great food and to enjoy our community and what is Palatine."

Visit www.palatinestreetfest.com for details.