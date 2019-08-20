Damaging hail, winds possible with storms today

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Kane County until 3 p.m. today, the National Weather Service said.

Quarter-size hail and wind gusts of 60 mph to 70 mph are possible with these storms.

Heavy downpours could cause localized flooding.

The most likely time for storms to hit the area is between 10 a.m. and noon, the weather service is forecasting.