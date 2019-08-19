Images: Readers share back to school photos

Kids all over the suburbs are headed back to school, and we invite you to celebrate by sharing your own back-to-school photos. We'd like to see what you get in the coming days of your elementary, middle school or high school students. Please email us a photo, along with details about who is in the photo, where it was taken and who took the photo. Please send your picture in the largest size to photos@dailyherald.com and then keep an eye on the Daily Herald and www.dailyherald.com in the coming days.

Courtesy of Julia Lane Today was my son's first day of Kindergarten! His name is Brandon Lane. He's five years old & lives in South Elgin. He goes to Anderson Elementary School in St. Charles.

Courtesy of Julia Lane This photo features Principal Jarot taking our photo of my son's first day of Kindergarten at Anderson Elementary School in St. Charles. His name is Brandon Lane, 5, of South Elgin.

Courtesy of Megan Daley Maddox and Matthew Daley on the first day of school August 13, 2019, at District 300 Hampshire elementary school.

Courtesy of Lisa Hessel Vernon Hills High School students Avery Hessel, left, senior, and Evan Hessel, freshman.