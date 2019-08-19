Hoffman Estates rejects dentist's plan to rezone home lots for office

Hoffman Estates village board members Monday unanimously rejected a dentist's request to rezone two home lots to build his new office at the southwest corner of Golf Road and Apple Street, just east of Roselle Road.

The decision came after officials heard criticism of dentist Sam Akmakjian's proposal for 1180 and 1190 Apple St. from 17 residential neighbors of the site.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Their concerns were based on a belief that the commercial building would cause additional traffic and a decline in home values in the neighborhood. They claimed to be especially angered after members of the village's planning and zoning commission recommended approval by a 9-1 vote Aug. 7.

But commission Chair Eva Combs received applause from the crowd after Trustee Gary Pilafas asked her to explain her sole no vote.

"I voted no because I believe once you start making the corners commercial it's going to ruin the residential neighborhood," Combs said.

Akmakjian, who operates Long Grove Dental in Long Grove, had proposed a 5,200-square-foot building for two tenants, of which he would use 3,200 square feet.

A rezoning from residential to commercial use was the proposal's biggest request. Akmakjian told the village the 2 acres are surrounded by commercially zoned properties and roadways, and don't directly border any other residential site.

"That neighborhood is gorgeous, I agree," Akmakjian said. "These properties are not part of that neighborhood. ... Let's be honest, who wants to live next to the car wash?"

The house at 1190 Apple St. just east of the car wash was demolished two years ago, and the remaining one at 1180 Apple St. was described in the proposal as dilapidated and unable to generate enough rent to fund any reinvestment in the property.

Neighbor Wayne Korecky argued that if being adjacent to commercial zoning was a problem for these residential sites, then Akmakjian was trying to put him in the same position.

"What does this really do for our neighborhood? It does nothing," Korecky said.