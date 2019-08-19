Feder: Columnist Mary Mitchell celebrated as 'great Chicago icon'

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and a legion of colleagues past and present honored columnist Mary Mitchell Friday on her stepping down after 29 years as a daily voice of compassion and clarity at the Sun-Times, Robert Feder writes.

She'll continue to contribute occasional columns and attend editorial board meetings.

"You are to be celebrated as a great Chicago icon," Lightfoot told Mitchell at the gathering at Taste 222 on the Near West Side. "And I am really, really grateful for everything that you've brought and for the path that you've blazed for other women of color -- and particularly black women -- in a really tough industry."

