Weather delays entry for BMW Championship at Medinah
Updated 8/18/2019 8:47 AM
Due to heavy storms passing through the region this morning, the opening of spectator entrance gates for the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club has been delayed until 10 a.m., with parking lots opening at 9:45 a.m., tournament organizers announced.
The PGA Tour has yet to release modified tee times for the final round.
Lots opening at 9:45 a.m. include the general public parking lot, the H and D hospitality lots and the O-Lot for BMW owners.
Spectators are asked to avoid arriving early, as the lots will not be open. The ride-share location will open at 10 a.m.
