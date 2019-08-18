 

Ribbon cutting for new bike path on Euclid Avenue in Rolling Meadows is Thursday

  • Officials from Rolling Meadows and Arlington Heights will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the northwest corner of Salt Creek Lane and Euclid Avenue for the new, paved bike and pedestrian path along Euclid Avenue from Rohlwing Road to Salt Creek.

The path fills a significant east/west gap in the regional path network and provides a safe passage from Rohlwing Road to Salt Creek. Rolling Meadows built the path with funding assistance from Arlington Heights and the Illinois Department of Transportation.

