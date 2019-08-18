Ribbon cutting for new bike path on Euclid Avenue in Rolling Meadows is Thursday

Officials from Rolling Meadows and Arlington Heights will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the northwest corner of Salt Creek Lane and Euclid Avenue for the new, paved bike and pedestrian path along Euclid Avenue from Rohlwing Road to Salt Creek. Courtesy of Rolling Meadows

Officials from Rolling Meadows and Arlington Heights will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the northwest corner of Salt Creek Lane and Euclid Avenue for the new, paved bike and pedestrian path along Euclid Avenue from Rohlwing Road to Salt Creek.

The path fills a significant east/west gap in the regional path network and provides a safe passage from Rohlwing Road to Salt Creek. Rolling Meadows built the path with funding assistance from Arlington Heights and the Illinois Department of Transportation.