Lightning strike at hotel nearly causes Mickelson to miss tee time

AP Photo/Jay LaPretePhil Mickelson almost missed this tee time for Sunday's final round of the BMW Championship in Medinah after a lightning strike forced the evacuation of his hotel, leaving him temporarily without his clubs and clothes.

Golf star Phil Mickelson nearly missed his tee time for today's final round of the BMW Championship in Medinah after a lightning strike on the roof of the Eaglewood Resort & Spa left him without his clubs and running late.

"How's this for crazy? My hotel was struck by lighting, I was on top floor, we were evacuated and the place is on fire (only thing of mine on fire this week.)," Mickelson tweeted Sunday morning. "I can't get back into my room and may miss my tee time because I am without clubs and clothes."

An hour later, he tweeted, "EMT's were awesome! I'm going to make it. Turns out my clubs acted as a fire retardant. Lucky me."

Reports indicate the strike occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday as heavy storms moved through the suburbs.

"One of the chimneys on one of our tower roofs was struck by lightning and blew that chimney apart," said Eric Bates, general manager for Eaglewood Resort & Spa. "In that strike, there were flames in that chimney that were quickly extinguished, but the fire never entered the building at all."

Bates said the evacuation was routine to make sure guests remained safe.

"We didn't even lose a room in the incident," he added. "It was really limited to that chimney on the roof."

The resort works with fire officials in Itasca and Bloomingdale and conducted a rooftop emergency drill in April.

"This exact thing is why we do those drills with our staff," he said.

As for Mickelson, Bates said the resort made some special arrangements to get into his room and retrieve his clubs and clothes.

"We probably cut him a little tighter than he would have liked, but again, out of the abundance of safety, we didn't want anybody back in that area at all," he said. "But we did get in there to help him get his clubs and get him back on his way."