Explore health career programs at Oakton Sept. 5

Prospective students interested in health careers are invited to attend a free information session beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, in Room A167 of Oakton Community College's Skokie campus, 7701 N. Lincoln Ave.

The school offers programs for basic nurse assistant training, cannabis dispensary and patient care specialist, cancer registry management, health information technology, medical assistant, medical laboratory technology, nursing, pharmacy technician, phlebotomy and physical therapist assistant.

"Students will be able to engage one-on-one with health career faculty and advisers," said Maribel Alimboyoguen, assistant dean for health careers.

Additional information sessions in Room 200 of the Margaret Burke Lee Science and Health Careers Center at the Des Plaines campus, 1600 E. Golf Road, include: Medical Laboratory Technology and Phlebotomy: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10; Pharmacy Technician: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10; Physical Therapist Assistant: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10; Health Information Technology: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10; Cancer Registry Management: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10; Cannabis Dispensary and Patient Care Specialist: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10; Nursing: 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12; and Basic Nurse Assistant Training: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. For information, call (847) 635-1835 or visit healthcareinfo.