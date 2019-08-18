Arlington Heights shooting probe continues

Arlington Heights police offered no new details Sunday into their investigation into an exchange of gunfire at a village park Saturday afternoon.

There were no reported injuries in the incident, which occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday at Creekside Park, 4100 N. Schaefer Road.

Witnesses reported seeing a man following two other men through the park's retention basin when six to eight shots were fired, according to police.

Officers did not find any suspects when they arrived, but with the help of Buffalo Grove police officers -- the shooting location is close to Buffalo Grove -- they established a perimeter and searched the area with a police dog.

Officers later stopped two people trying to leave the area through the perimeter. They were identified as persons of interest to the investigation, police said.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the suspects involved in the shooting knew each other, according to police.