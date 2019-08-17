BMW Championship play to resume at 12:45 p.m., gates reopened
Updated 8/17/2019 12:40 PM
BMW Championship play was scheduled to resume at 12:45 p.m. after a rain delay.
For players that had yet to tee off, start times were delayed 1 hour and 15 minutes.
Gates 1 and 2 have reopened, and buses from all spectator lots have restarted. Tickets for those spectators that left property during the suspension will be allowed re-entry.
Officials warned that spectators should watch for further weather warnings, which will be posted on video screens, BMWChampionship.com, and BMW Championship social media outlets.
For updates, check www.bmwchampionship.com and social media channels: Twitter: @bmwchamps; Facebook: facebook.com/BMWChampionship; and Instagram: @bmwchamps.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.