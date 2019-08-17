BMW Championship play to resume at 12:45 p.m., gates reopened

Light rain falls Saturday morning as Dustin Johnson walks onto the course during the third round of the BMW Championship at Medinah. Play was suspended for a time due to rain and lightening fears. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

BMW Championship play was scheduled to resume at 12:45 p.m. after a rain delay.

For players that had yet to tee off, start times were delayed 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Gates 1 and 2 have reopened, and buses from all spectator lots have restarted. Tickets for those spectators that left property during the suspension will be allowed re-entry.

Officials warned that spectators should watch for further weather warnings, which will be posted on video screens, BMWChampionship.com, and BMW Championship social media outlets.

For updates, check www.bmwchampionship.com and social media channels: Twitter: @bmwchamps; Facebook: facebook.com/BMWChampionship; and Instagram: @bmwchamps.