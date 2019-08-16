 

Smoked meat, roasted corn and blues artists highlight Little Bear Ribfest

  • Storm clouds gather over the Vernon Hills Park District's 9th Annual Little Bear Ribfest on Friday.

  • "She loves ribs," said Drew Brownlie of Libertyville, as his daughter Sophie, 7, enjoys her ribs at Vernon Hills Park District's 9th Annual Little Bear Ribfest on Friday.

  • David and April Patterson of Vernon Hills enjoy a bite to eat with granddaughter Harper, 2, at the Vernon Hills Park District's 9th Annual Little Bear Ribfest on Friday.

  • Left to right, Victoria Burda, 13, Miss Junior Vernon Hills, Jasmine Wasco, 8, Little Miss Vernon Hills, and Valerie Burda, 16, Miss Vernon Hills, greet visitors with a cup koozie at the Vernon Hills Park District's 9th Annual Little Bear Ribfest on Friday.

  • The Vernon Hills Park District's 9th Annual Little Bear Ribfest opened Friday and continues today. Proceeds benefit the park district's Family Scholarship Fund.

Daily Herald report
Updated 8/16/2019 9:12 PM

The Vernon Hills Park District opened its ninth annual Little Bear Ribfest Friday night.

The event continued from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday in Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway. There is a $5 entry fee. Children 5 years and under are free. Proceeds support the park district's Family Scholarship Fund.

Six restaurants are selling ribs and side dishes. There's also roasted corn, ice cream and other desserts. Beverages include beer, bourbon, wine and soda. The entertainment showcases blues artists.

