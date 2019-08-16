Smoked meat, roasted corn and blues artists highlight Little Bear Ribfest
Updated 8/16/2019 9:12 PM
The Vernon Hills Park District opened its ninth annual Little Bear Ribfest Friday night.
The event continued from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday in Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway. There is a $5 entry fee. Children 5 years and under are free. Proceeds support the park district's Family Scholarship Fund.
Six restaurants are selling ribs and side dishes. There's also roasted corn, ice cream and other desserts. Beverages include beer, bourbon, wine and soda. The entertainment showcases blues artists.
