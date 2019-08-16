Elgin cardiologist travels the world to teach procedure

An Elgin cardiologist has traveled the world and recently co-wrote a guidebook to teach an X-ray-free procedure he developed that has benefits for both patients and medical staff.

Dr. Mansour Razminia of Amita Health Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin said he's been invited to teach in countries including Australia, South Africa, Japan, South Korea and Italy. This month he's going to China.

Razminia developed a "fluoroless catheter ablation" procedure to treat cardiac arrhythmia, or irregular heart beat. Typically, the procedure is done using fluoroscopy, or medical imaging with X-rays, but Razminia said he's done that exclusively without X-rays since late 2010.

There are significant benefits to not using X-rays, said Razminia, who lives in Oak Brook.

Repeated exposure increases the risk of skin burns and developing cancer, and some patients have to undergo more than one procedure, he said. Medical staff members don't have to wear heavy lead aprons that protect against radiation, and his procedures typically take less time and have fewer complications for patients, he said.

Razminia said he combined the benefits of 3-D mapping and ultrasound techniques, developed by others, to came up with the X-ray-free procedure when he was at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago. He started his private practice about 2½ years ago at the Elgin hospital and has gotten visits from national and international physicians who want to observe and learn, he said.

Once, a hospital in Chicago called him to perform the procedure after doctors discovered the patient was pregnant, and another time he was called to do a procedure on a young boy, he said. "People are starting to understand this and they see how important it is," he said.

A Connecticut doctor wrote an article published in January in EP Lab Digest, saying he learned from Razminia and has done fluoroless procedures for nearly two years. "We are grateful for the efforts of visionaries such as Dr. Razminia, who have developed this field and acted as teachers and mentors for those of us who want to be 'unleaded,'" the article says.

Razminia's medical staff members also praised the technique, saying it's a win-win for them and patients.

"It's an enhanced feature for everybody involved. Especially if the procedure goes long, the fatigue factor is cut in half," said Tracy LaFrance of Arlington Heights, an electrophysiology registered nurse.

Nicole Mercure of Crystal Lake, electrophysiology specialist and X-ray technician, agreed. "It takes a load off your back when you're not carrying an extra 15 pounds (from the lead apron) all day."

Razminia estimated he's done about 2,500 or so fluoroless catheter ablations. He accepts all patients, even ones with chronic issues, he said. "It really has significantly changed the paradigm," he said.