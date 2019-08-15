Teammates remember happiness, heart of Bensenville baseball player killed by gunshot

A community's process of healing from the untimely death of a 13-year-old whose life revolved around baseball began Thursday evening nowhere else but a baseball diamond.

On the dirt of Field 5 at Bensenville's DiOrio Park, teammates of Hunter Krzysik gathered with their families to remember the boy killed by a bullet Aug. 8 with kind words from his coach, a moment of silence and a walk in unity to pay respects during his wake.

"Hunter was a beautiful young soul with the greatest heart," said Bob Urena, commissioner of baseball and softball for Bensenville Boys and Girls Athletic Association and Hunter's coach on the Stringrays team. "His ability to light up the field with a gigantic smile will always be remembered."

The DuPage County State's Attorney's office has charged a 14-year-old boy as a juvenile with felonies involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and reckless discharge of a firearm in connection with Hunter's death, which authorities say occurred when Hunter, the 14-year-old and two others were handling unlocked guns in a home.

Hunter's Stingrays teammate Nathan Dominguez, 13, said he was heartbroken when he heard that one of the members of his "big unit" of a baseball brotherhood had died.

"He was a nice guy. Very polite," Nathan said. "He didn't deserve what happened to him."

Justin Dickeson, whose younger brother played on Hunter's team, lettered "RIP Hunter" on the back of a blue Cubs T-shirt to wear to Thursday's gathering of mourning and remembrance. Justin, 15, said he'd talk with Hunter during games and will remember the teen for his dedication, happiness and energy.

His former coach Aaron Stewart remembers those qualities about Hunter, too, often seeing the boy practicing his skills on the diamond with his father, Lester.

"His heart was the kind that you wish every player had," Stewart said.

Representatives of opposing teams came out Thursday to honor Hunter, too, including coach Greg Hassler of the Villa Park Bulls, who said the sadness of a young player killed by a gun hit home.

"As a parent, the age strikes a nerve," Hassler said. "It's not just a random kid."

Hunter played first base or outfield and had strong hitting power when he made contact with the ball, coaches said. He was a friend to everyone on the Stingrays and within the Bensenville baseball community.

"They were all each other's best friends," Stewart said. "We build the camaraderie with kids so they know each other on and off the field."

As the group of more than 200 teammates and supporters in Stingray purple or Cubbie blue walked about 10 minutes from the park to Geils Funeral Home for the wake, some of them talked about teenage things, like who was seen kissing whom. Many of them talked about Hunter.

Stewart brought with him some of the dirt from the field where Hunter often played and said he planned to place it inside Hunter's casket.

"This is the final chapter in Hunter's life," Stewart said, "and the beginning of the healing process for us."

A funeral Mass for Hunter is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at St. Alexis Church, 400 W. Wood St., Bensenville. His burial will follow at 1 p.m. at St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleums, 6800 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles.

"Hunter, may you rest in peace," Urena said, "and hit grand slams every day."