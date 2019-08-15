Illinois State Police officer shot in Wheeling
Updated 8/15/2019 9:20 PM
An Illinois State Police officer was shot Thursday evening in Wheeling, authorities said.
Officers were serving a search warrant at a home about 6:30 p.m. when a person fired shots from inside, striking an officer, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police.
The officer was taken to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, the release said, and the subject is in custody.
Police didn't have further information at the time of the release.
