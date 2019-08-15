Elk Grove Village Public Library celebrates 60th anniversary Sunday

The Elk Grove Village Public Library will mark its 60th anniversary with a special celebration Sunday featuring live music, treats and activities.

The event from 1 to 5 p.m. includes a birthday card wall, library card station, displays on the library's history, highlights of newly-renovated areas and a community art mural. The Meteors will perform from 2 to 4 p.m.

There also will be a suggestion box for a time capsule that will be buried later this year.