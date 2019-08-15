Elk Grove Village Public Library celebrates 60th anniversary Sunday
Updated 8/15/2019 2:42 PM
The Elk Grove Village Public Library will mark its 60th anniversary with a special celebration Sunday featuring live music, treats and activities.
The event from 1 to 5 p.m. includes a birthday card wall, library card station, displays on the library's history, highlights of newly-renovated areas and a community art mural. The Meteors will perform from 2 to 4 p.m.
There also will be a suggestion box for a time capsule that will be buried later this year.
|
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.