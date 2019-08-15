 

Elk Grove Village Public Library celebrates 60th anniversary Sunday

  • The Elk Grove Village Public Library, 1001 Wellington Ave., celebrates its 60th anniversary Sunday afternoon.

    The Elk Grove Village Public Library, 1001 Wellington Ave., celebrates its 60th anniversary Sunday afternoon. Daily Herald File Photo 2011

 
The Elk Grove Village Public Library will mark its 60th anniversary with a special celebration Sunday featuring live music, treats and activities.

The event from 1 to 5 p.m. includes a birthday card wall, library card station, displays on the library's history, highlights of newly-renovated areas and a community art mural. The Meteors will perform from 2 to 4 p.m.

There also will be a suggestion box for a time capsule that will be buried later this year.

