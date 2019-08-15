 

Donated car means no more ride-share commutes for disabled Army vet

  • Army veteran Tom LeClair of Beach Park checks out the car he was given Thursday through the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program and State Farm Insurance. The program involves businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry that team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. LeClair, 61, received the car during a presentation at Crash Champions-Mundelein.

      Army veteran Tom LeClair of Beach Park checks out the car he was given Thursday through the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program and State Farm Insurance. The program involves businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry that team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. LeClair, 61, received the car during a presentation at Crash Champions-Mundelein. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Army veteran Tom LeClair of Beach Park received a donated car Thursday through the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program and State Farm Insurance. The program involves businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry that team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation.

      Army veteran Tom LeClair of Beach Park received a donated car Thursday through the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program and State Farm Insurance. The program involves businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry that team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Tom LeClair of Beach Park can skip the $36 Uber rides each way to work now that he's received a car of his own through the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program and State Farm Insurance. The 61-year-old Army veteran was presented the car at Crash Champions-Mundelein.

      Tom LeClair of Beach Park can skip the $36 Uber rides each way to work now that he's received a car of his own through the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program and State Farm Insurance. The 61-year-old Army veteran was presented the car at Crash Champions-Mundelein. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/15/2019 6:58 PM

Tom LeClair can finally say goodbye to those $72-a-day Uber bills.

LeClair, a disabled U.S. Army veteran from Beach Park, has been using Uber for his 45-minute daily commute since he recently lost use of a loaned vehicle.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

That changed Thursday when he was presented with a car of his own through the National Auto Body Council's Recycled rides program. The program involves businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry that team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation.

LeClair, who suffered s service-connected disability during combat medic training in 1987, received his new ride during a presentation ceremony Thursday at Crash Champions-Mundelein.

Since Recycled Rides' inception in 2007, the program has donated more than 2,100 vehicles valued at more than $36 million.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 