Donated car means no more ride-share commutes for disabled Army vet

Tom LeClair can finally say goodbye to those $72-a-day Uber bills.

LeClair, a disabled U.S. Army veteran from Beach Park, has been using Uber for his 45-minute daily commute since he recently lost use of a loaned vehicle.

That changed Thursday when he was presented with a car of his own through the National Auto Body Council's Recycled rides program. The program involves businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry that team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation.

LeClair, who suffered s service-connected disability during combat medic training in 1987, received his new ride during a presentation ceremony Thursday at Crash Champions-Mundelein.

Since Recycled Rides' inception in 2007, the program has donated more than 2,100 vehicles valued at more than $36 million.