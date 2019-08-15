COD board makes it official: Mediator to help with contract talks

The College of DuPage board of trustees has agreed to bring in a mediator to assist in contract negotiations with the Glen Ellyn school's 304 full-time faculty members.

The faculty members -- represented by the COD Faculty Association -- have been working without a contract since a multiyear pact expired earlier this week.

Negotiations on a new deal are ongoing. But the contract talks, which started in March, have gone slowly. Union representatives and college administrators still need to resolve numerous bargaining issues -- and the two sides haven't even begun to discuss pay.

So the faculty association on July 30 asked the college to bring in a mediator.

On Thursday evening, the COD board announced it signed a formal mediation agreement that afternoon with the faculty association "in pursuit of a new contract." The statement said the college's administration has participated in "good faith negotiations" with the faculty association.

"Both parties are committed to education and providing the best possible experience for our students," COD board Chairman Frank Napolitano said in a statement. "We fully recognize the need to be competitive to attract and retain first-rate faculty, but we must also balance that with our fiscal responsibilities to the taxpayers of District 502.

"The board believes this to be an attainable goal, but there is more work to be done."

The announcement came a little more than hour before faculty members and their supporters were scheduled to rally at the school.

The faculty's previous contract originally was approved in June 2012 after 16 months of contentious negotiations. Over the past four years, the pact was extended twice, but it expired at midnight Tuesday.

Negotiations on the new contract started in March. There have been 11 bargaining sessions so far and the next is scheduled for Aug. 27.

"College of DuPage administration and faculty are both dedicated to student success as a staple of our institution and we believe mediation will greatly assist us in our negotiations," COD President Brian Caputo said in a statement. "This is a comprehensive contract with a host of vital considerations and we believe we are moving in the right direction with a focus on student success."