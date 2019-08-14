 

Wine-Down By the Creek Friday in Rolling Meadows

  • More than 2,000 people attended Wine-Down By the Creek at Kimball Hill Park in Rolling Meadows last year.

    More than 2,000 people attended Wine-Down By the Creek at Kimball Hill Park in Rolling Meadows last year. Courtesy of City of Rolling Meadows

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/14/2019 2:05 PM

Rolling Meadows' annual Wine-Down By the Creek is scheduled for Friday night at Kimball Hill Park.

The event, from 6 to 11 p.m., is free to enter, with drinks priced at $5 each, including wine, beer and mai tais. Food trucks and vendors also will be on site, including offerings from Twisted Classics, Famous Frankie's Hot Dogs, Cheesie's, Magic Circle Crepes, Daisy's Cafe, Rep's Place, G-Force Concessions and Brainfreeze Ice Cream.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Rock group 7th heaven will perform from 7 to 10 p.m.

More than 2,000 attended the event last year.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 