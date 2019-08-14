Wine-Down By the Creek Friday in Rolling Meadows

More than 2,000 people attended Wine-Down By the Creek at Kimball Hill Park in Rolling Meadows last year. Courtesy of City of Rolling Meadows

Rolling Meadows' annual Wine-Down By the Creek is scheduled for Friday night at Kimball Hill Park.

The event, from 6 to 11 p.m., is free to enter, with drinks priced at $5 each, including wine, beer and mai tais. Food trucks and vendors also will be on site, including offerings from Twisted Classics, Famous Frankie's Hot Dogs, Cheesie's, Magic Circle Crepes, Daisy's Cafe, Rep's Place, G-Force Concessions and Brainfreeze Ice Cream.

Rock group 7th heaven will perform from 7 to 10 p.m.

More than 2,000 attended the event last year.