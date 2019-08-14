Images: Newly renovated Thompson Middle School opens in St. Charles

A major expansion and renovation project at Thompson Middle School in St. Charles has been completed, just in time to absorb additional students for the 2019-20 school year. Students attended the first day of classes on Wednesday.

The east wing of 705 W. Main St. was torn down last summer, and infrastructure has been updated throughout the building. The project includes the addition of 11 science labs, 31 classrooms, an auxiliary gym, a new track and field and an expanded cafeteria. The plan is being paid for through a state grant, existing district funds, working cash bonds and future savings, according to district officials.

John Starks | Staff Photographer The new cafeteria space was the original theater and the stage columns and header remain, along with new floor-to-ceiling windows at Thompson Middle School in St. Charles Wednesday.

John Starks | Staff Photographer An outdoor courtyard has artificial turf at Thompson Middle School in St. Charles.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Each classroom entrance is easily recognized with blue paint and large room numbers at Thompson Middle School in St. Charles.

John Starks | Staff Photographer The original entrance, when the building was a high school, remains inside the main lobby and the Thompson Middle School exterior mimics the design in St. Charles.

John Starks | Staff Photographer The stadium has artificial turf and the campus has green space at Thompson Middle School in St. Charles Wednesday.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Almost every classroom his furniture on wheels to enable easy layout changes at Thompson Middle School in St. Charles Wednesday.

John Starks | Staff Photographer The library stacks are on wheels to accommodate school gatherings at Thompson Middle School in St. Charles Wednesday.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Thompson Middle School principal Steve Morrill in the fitness room where life-long fitness is stressed instead of athleticism in St. Charles Wednesday.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Thompson Middle School principal Steve Merrill stands near one of several "fishbowls" in the St. Charles school Wednesday.

John Starks | Staff Photographer A science classroom overlooks the cafeteria at Thompson Middle School in St. Charles.