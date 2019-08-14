Fremont Center Road near Mundelein shut down until Monday
Updated 8/14/2019 3:27 PM
Lake County Department of Transportation work has shut down about two miles of Fremont Center Road from Erhart Road to Gilmer Road in Fremont Township near Mundelein.
Crews installed a new culvert along the road last week and the area is now being backfilled with sand, according to a news release by the department. Work is continuing this week to prepare the area with stone, followed by paving and the installation of guardrail.
The road is scheduled to reopen by the end of the day on Monday, Aug. 19, if the weather cooperates. More information about the project can be found at lakecountyil.gov/4015.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.