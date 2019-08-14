Fremont Center Road near Mundelein shut down until Monday

Lake County Department of Transportation work has shut down about two miles of Fremont Center Road from Erhart Road to Gilmer Road in Fremont Township near Mundelein.

Crews installed a new culvert along the road last week and the area is now being backfilled with sand, according to a news release by the department. Work is continuing this week to prepare the area with stone, followed by paving and the installation of guardrail.

The road is scheduled to reopen by the end of the day on Monday, Aug. 19, if the weather cooperates. More information about the project can be found at lakecountyil.gov/4015.